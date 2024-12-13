Mumbai Shocker: Speeding Driver Kills Parking Attendant in BKC , Police Arrest Suspect

In a tragic accident at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), a 44-year-old parking staff member lost his life after a car driver lost control of his vehicle while speeding out of a parking lot. The deceased has been identified as Vijay Shukla (44), while the driver, Prabodhan Belekar (34), has been arrested by the police.

Rahul Singh (32), originally from Handiya, Dumduma village in Uttar Pradesh, was residing in a room at the Insignia building’s parking lot in Bandra East along with Shukla and two other colleagues. The parking facility, located in the basement of the building, is operated on a pay-and-park basis by the Om Sai Siddhi Company under a lease from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

On Thursday evening, as part of their regular duties, Singh and Shukla were seated in chairs, noting vehicle entries and collecting parking fees. Around 7:45 PM, a speeding car exiting the parking lot rammed into Shukla with great force. The car came to a halt only after hitting a wall.

Shukla sustained critical injuries in the accident. His colleagues immediately informed the police and rushed him to a nearby hospital for treatment, but he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Upon learning about the incident, BKC police reached the spot and registered a case of accidental death. Based on Singh’s complaint, the police arrested the car driver, Belekar, who is a resident of Worli. Further investigations are underway.