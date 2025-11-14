Mumbai Shocker: Teen Claims Transgender Gang Forced Him Into Gender Surgery and Blackmailed Him for Months

A 19-year-old BCom student from Malad has lodged a serious complaint alleging that a local transgender gang forced him into gender reassignment surgery, blackmailed him, and subjected him to prolonged physical and emotional harassment, repirted Mid Day. The youth, who lives in Appapada in Kurar village, told police he first befriended Kaveri, also known as Kartik Vedamani Nikam, about a year and a half ago. Through this connection, he met Neha Khan, also known as Neha Ipte, who reportedly led a transgender group operating in the Malwani area and gradually gained influence over him.

The student alleged that he was summoned to Neha’s residence on August 5, where Neha, Kaveri, Bhaskar Shetty, and Mahi purportedly pressured him to undergo gender transition. When he declined, they allegedly confined him in a room, assaulted him, and forced him to engage in obscene acts that were recorded. The accused then reportedly used the video to extort money, prompting his mother to send ten thousand rupees out of fear. Over the next two months, they allegedly intensified the harassment by demanding more money, humiliating him in public, physically assaulting him, forcing him to cross-dress in a saree, and compelling him to beg.

The complaint further states that on October 28, Neha, her husband Sohail Khan, their adopted son Bhaskar, and others transported him to a hospital near Ripple Mall in Surat, Gujarat. There, he was allegedly forced to sign documents and was subjected to gender reassignment surgery without his consent. After he was taken back to Mumbai, he claims Neha poured hot water on his surgical wounds and forced him to perform household chores, while also demanding four and a half lakh rupees for his release. The teen eventually managed to escape on November 4 but was allegedly kidnapped again shortly after, until a local resident intervened and helped free him.

A zero FIR was initially registered at the Kurar police station before the case was transferred to the Malwani police for further action. A police officer said that based on the victim’s detailed statement, the accused have been charged under sections covering criminal conspiracy, abduction, sexual assault, extortion, and forced medical mutilation. Authorities have arrested four individuals connected to the case, and the investigation is currently underway to verify all claims, identify additional suspects, and gather supporting evidence as the case progresses.