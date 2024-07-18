Mumbai Shocker: WhatsApp Status Sparks Violent Confrontation, One Person Critically Injured

An argument ensued between Mukesh Patwa (26) and a young man over WhatsApp statuses, leading to physical assault. The incident caused serious injury to the young man's eye, prompting the Malad police to file a case against Mukesh.

Mukesh's cousin Mahesh Patwa (28) runs a business selling decoration materials. Mukesh is Mahesh's younger brother. Their uncle, Ashok Patwa (44), resides in Malad West's Kisan Road area, where Mahesh has been operating his business since 2016. Ashok had previously gifted Mahesh and Mukesh a shop in exchange for their independence. Mukesh used to live in the shop earlier, but reduced his visits after getting married. In November, Mahesh helped Mukesh financially, but later they had a dispute over it.

On July 14, Mahesh had posted some statuses on his mobile through WhatsApp. Upon seeing this, Mukesh and his wife Kiran visited the shops and created a scene. Mahesh negotiated with them. However, they eventually physically assaulted Mahesh, causing him to sustain an injury to his left eye. He was immediately taken to Shatabdi Hospital for treatment.

Although the Malad police did not file a complaint against Mukesh for opposition, a case has been registered against him under sections 115(2), 118(1), 351(2), and 352 of the Indian Penal Code