Mumbai Shocker: Woman Kills Stepmother-in-Law Over Property Dispute

The Mumbai Police have cracked the mystery behind the murder of a senior citizen in the Himalaya Complex at Ghatkopar West within just a few days. A 65-year-old woman was brutally killed by her stepdaughter-in-law, allegedly over a property dispute. The accused used a wooden Quran stand to repeatedly hit the victim on the head, leading to her death.

The deceased, Shehzad Qazi (65), was living alone at Mukund Society in Ghatkopar. On Wednesday night, she was found dead in her house with severe head injuries caused by a heavy object. Her husband, Anis, had passed away in 2018. Anis had two wives — the first, Shehnaz, and the second, Ayesha. After the deaths of both wives, Shehzad lived alone. Ayesha had four children from her first marriage and three children (two daughters and a son) with Anis. There had reportedly been an ongoing dispute between Shehzad and these stepchildren over property distribution.

On Wednesday afternoon, Mumtaz (51), a resident of Masrani Lane in Kurla West, visited Shehzad to demand her share of the property. An argument broke out, during which Mumtaz allegedly picked up a wooden stand used to keep the Quran and struck Shehzad repeatedly on the head. Shehzad died on the spot due to severe injuries. Mumtaz then fled the scene, taking jewellery and other valuables from the house.

Following the murder, the Ghatkopar Police registered a case and formed 10 teams under Zone 7 to investigate. Over 150 CCTV footage clips from the area were examined, leading to the identification of a burqa-clad woman seen entering the building. Police soon confirmed she was the victim’s stepdaughter.

On Friday, the police detained Mumtaz from her residence in Kurla. During interrogation, she confessed to the crime. According to police, she claimed, “My mother-in-law gave property to everyone else but not to me. When I went to ask for my rightful share, an argument broke out, and in a fit of rage, I committed the act.”

Further investigation is underway.