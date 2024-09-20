Mumbai Shocker: Young Man Dies by Suicide, Jumps from Worli Sea Link; Police Case Filed

A shocking incident has come to light from Mumbai’s Worli area, where a man committed suicide by jumping into the sea from the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. According to information received from the Worli police, the man has been identified as Altaf Mohammad Hussain, a resident of the Govandi area. Hussain worked as an Ola driver. Preliminary police investigations suggest that family disputes led him to take this extreme step. Worli police have registered an ADR (Accidental Death Report) and are investigating the entire matter.

Officials from the Worli Police Station informed that on the night of September 20th, around 1 AM, they received a message from the central control room requesting police assistance at the Sea Link. Upon reaching the location, the police found that a young man had parked his car on the Sea Link, got out, and jumped into the sea. The police immediately summoned the fire brigade to the scene, and despite extensive efforts, the man could not be located that night.

Later, around 7:30 AM, Altaf Mohammad Hussain's body was found in the Dadar area. The police took possession of the body and sent it to Nair Hospital for postmortem. After gathering more information during the investigation, the police contacted Hussain's family to inform them about the incident. The investigation into the case is ongoing.