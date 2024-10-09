Mumbai Shocker:18-Year-Old Girl Drugged and Raped in Mumbai's Bandra Area, Accused Arrested

In a shocking incident from the Bandra area of Mumbai, an 18-year-old girl was allegedly drugged and raped. The Nirmal Nagar police have arrested the accused in connection with the case.According to the police, the victim was offered a lift by the accused under the pretext of dropping her home. The accused allegedly spiked her water with drugs. The victim claimed that while she was unconscious, the accused took her to an unknown location and raped her.

The victim further alleged that the accused threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone. After the traumatic event, the victim approached the Nirmal Nagar Police Station and lodged a complaint. Based on her statement, the police registered a case and began an investigation.The Nirmal Nagar police have arrested the accused, identified as Firoz Khan (25). He was presented before the court, which has sent him to police custody until 14 October for further investigation.

