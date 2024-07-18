Mumbai: Shocking Video of Bleeding Horse Paraded During Muharram Procession in Dongri on Ashura Surfaces

Disturbing visuals from Mumbai's Dongri area surface online as a bleeding horse was paraded on the 10th day of Muharram, also known as Ashura. The video stunned netizens, and they slammed the community for injuring the innocent animal.

According to the Muslim community, they observed the day of Ashura on the 10th of Muharram. Many places in India, including in Mumbai, take out processions in the name of the Prophet's grandson, Imam Hussain, who was martyred on this day in Karbala in Iraq. In particular, the Shia Muslims mourn the death of Imam Hussain by performing different rituals.

WARNING! Visuals Upset Some Viewers

Ashura in India...



This year, in the streets of Mumbai, Muslims take a terrified, innocent horse, repeatedly slash it with a knife, and parade the bloodied, injured animal around to commemorate the death of the Prophet’s grandson.



These psychopaths have grown tired of slashing… pic.twitter.com/aTrbTsxwft — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) July 18, 2024

Also Read | 3 Dead, 20 Injured in Electrocution Incident During Muharram Procession in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the Shia community has denied hurting the horse and said that the animal was not harmed during the procession and that it was painted all over its body. The clip has now gone viral on social media and is claimed to be from Dongri in South Mumbai. The Shia community take out procession every year by wearing black clothes and hurt themselves with knives and other sharp weapons.