Mumbai SIM Card Scam: Vendor Arrested in Panvel for Using Customer's Biometrics to Activate and Sell SIM Cards Across States

The Mumbai Police uncovered a shocking case of SIM card fraud involving the misuse of biometrics on Thursday, June 27. While investigating an online fraud case involving Rs 45,000, officers from the Parksite Police Station traced an individual from Maharashtra's Panvel through SDR CDR details.

During the Mumbai Police investigation, it was revealed that the individual traced in Panvel was not involved in the fraud. He had recently ported his SIM card through a vendor in Panvel. The SIM card vendor had used the individual's biometrics multiple times without his knowledge—to activate SIM cards using his documents. These activated SIM cards were then sold in other states.

The police seized 236 active SIM cards, five mobile phones, and a biometric machine from the vendor. The Mumbai Police have issued a public advisory urging people to be extremely cautious while purchasing SIM cards and providing their biometrics.