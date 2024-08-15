Mumbai: Singaporean National Arrested for ₹3.50 Crore Fraud, Accused Sent Cement Instead of Brass and Copper

The Azad Maidan police have arrested a Singaporean citizen in connection with a fraud case amounting to ₹3.50 crore (35 million INR). The complainant had ordered brass and copper from companies based in Singapore, M/s PT Sinar and M/s PT Putra, through the accused. However, instead of brass and copper, these companies sent sacks of cement.

According to the police, the complainant, Sharadkumar Kejriwal (40), placed an order for brass and copper worth USD 502,801.25 (₹3.50 crore) from the Singaporean company through the accused Hem Shah (55) between February 2019 and June 2019. Instead of brass and copper, the companies sent sacks of cement. In his statement to the police, the complainant mentioned that a survey by Tech Care Logistics Park, India Pvt. Ltd. revealed that the concerned companies had sent sacks of cement instead of brass and copper.

The complainant filed an FIR against Hem Shah and Ramendra (50), a resident of Jakarta, Indonesia, under sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC at the Azad Maidan police station. Since both accused are foreign nationals, the Mumbai police issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against them. Due to their status as foreign nationals, the Azad Maidan police filed an "A" summary report in the Esplanade Court, which indicates that the case is genuine, but no substantial evidence was found. The police believed that the accused might return to India in the future, allowing further action to be taken.

A police official mentioned that a Look Out Circular (LOC) had been issued against the accused, and on Tuesday, Hem Shah was noticed by immigration officers while traveling through Ahmedabad Airport in Gujarat. The local police were informed, and Shah was arrested and handed over to the Mumbai police.

The Azad Maidan police have taken Hem Shah into custody for further interrogation.