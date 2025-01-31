Mumbai: Sion Police Arrest Two Cybercrime Accused from Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Sion Police have cracked a cybercrime case and arrested two accused from Chennai and Tamil Nadu. These accused were involved in providing bank accounts to masterminds operating from abroad. In return, account holders received a commission on the fraudulent transactions. The police tracked down the accused using bank account details and took them into custody.

According to Sion Police, during the investigation, they arrested four individuals identified as Karthik Vishwanathan (27) and Nandakumar Kumaran (27). API Dattatray Khade used technical analysis to trace the accused to Chennai, following which a police team was dispatched to arrest them.

The case came to light when a complainant from the Sion area reported receiving a call for KYC (Know Your Customer) verification of their bank account. Under this pretext, fraudsters carried out 20 transactions and withdrew ₹1 lakh from the complainant's account. During the probe, police found that the money was transferred to bank accounts based in Chennai, leading them to the accused.

Sion Police are now conducting a thorough investigation into the matter to uncover further links in this cyber fraud network.