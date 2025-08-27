Mumbai: Six Ex-Juveniles Arrested for Violent Attack on Police During Drug Crackdown In Govandi-Mankhurd

Mumbai’s Govandi–Mankhurd area continues to reel under rising crime fueled by drug trafficking and consumption. Addicts and peddlers have grown so brazen that they no longer hesitate to attack the police.

On Sunday, six drug peddlers launched a murderous assault on two policemen during an anti-narcotics operation. In the attack, a constable sustained serious injuries. The police have since arrested all six accused and secured their custody till 29 August for further investigation. However, one of their associates is still absconding, and a manhunt has been launched to nab him.

According to officials, all the arrested accused had earlier spent time at the Dongri Children’s Home, where they became acquainted. Their friendship gradually turned into a gang that began committing crimes together.

The arrested accused have been identified as Shoaib Khan alias Gabru, Jidan Shaikh alias Jacky, Affan Khan alias Builder, Zeeshan Khan alias Jisu, Saheb Alam Sawat alias Danny, and Shamsuddin Sawat alias Shamshu. They are residents of Cheetah Camp, Shivaji Nagar, and Baiganwadi areas. All of them have a history of serious offences, including murder and attempt to murder, committed during their juvenile years.

This is not the first time law enforcement agencies have come under attack in this region. In March 2023, Mankhurd police were assaulted by gutkha mafias. Again, in September 2024, drug addicts attacked Shivaji Nagar police. Earlier in March 2022, a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team was attacked while attempting to arrest foreign drug mafias, particularly Nigerian nationals, in Mankhurd.