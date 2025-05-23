Mumbai: Smuggled Gold Worth Over Rs 4 Crore Seized by DRI; Two Arrested

In a major crackdown on gold smuggling, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai, seized 4.37 kg of smuggled gold valued at approximately Rs 4.26 crore. The gold was being transported in a car from Mumbai to Dhule and was hidden in a specially designed cavity beneath the rear seat hand-rest.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, DRI officials intercepted the car and its driver at a toll plaza. A thorough search led to the recovery of the concealed gold.

In a follow-up operation, the DRI team also apprehended the owner of the smuggled gold. A search was conducted at his unregistered shop, which was allegedly involved in the illegal trade of smuggled precious metals. The search resulted in the recovery of 61 kg of foreign-origin silver bars, 31 kg of silver cut pieces, and Rs 74 lakh in cash, suspected to be the proceeds from the sale of smuggled goods.

Both the driver and the owner admitted, in their voluntary statements, to their involvement in smuggling activities. They failed to produce any documents related to the legal purchase, sale, or possession of the seized gold and silver.

In total, 4.37 kg of gold worth Rs 4.26 crore, 85.49 kg of silver valued at Rs 85 lakh, and Rs 74 lakh in Indian currency were seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. Both accused have been arrested.

Further investigation is underway.