Mumbai: Smuggled Gold Worth Rs 1.39 Crore Seized at CSMI Airport

In a significant operation, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI), Mumbai, seized 1.915 kilograms of smuggled gold valued at Rs 1.39 crore. The gold was confiscated over two cases on October 28 and 29, leading to the arrest of one individual.

In one case, AIU officials detected a smuggling ring involving an international transit passenger and airport staff. Authorities observed the transit passenger discreetly passing the gold to a contractual staff member within the international departure area. Following a meticulous surveillance operation, AIU intercepted the airport worker, who had concealed 24-karat gold dust in wax weighing 1,260 grams and valued at Rs 91.51 lakh. The contraband, hidden in socks and strapped around the waist inside innerwear, was seized, and the individual was taken into custody under the Customs Act, 1962.

In a separate incident, a passenger arriving from Dubai was apprehended after AIU officials discovered gold dust in wax weighing 655 grams, valued at Rs 47.57 lakh, hidden within the body cavity. This swift and coordinated effort by airport authorities highlights ongoing efforts to curb smuggling and ensure national security at CSMI airport.