Mumbai: Social Media Criticism Drives Man to Attempt Suicide, Rescued After 72 Hours

Disturbed by the backlash he received after hitting a young man on the head with a mudgal at the gym, and the social media criticism that followed, a young man in Mulund attempted to take his own life. Fortunately, he was saved by what many are calling divine intervention. The young man jumped into a creek from a height of 100 feet and was trapped in the Tivar forest for 72 hours. Ultimately, it was his father who rescued him from the brink of death. This shocking incident unfolded in Mulund.

Dharav Naker, a resident of Mulund, had been arrested by the Navghar police on July 17 for assaulting a young man with a mudgal at a local gym. Although he was granted bail last Friday, Dharav was deeply sad for his actions and apologized to everyone, including his family. However, when the video of the gym incident went viral, he faced severe criticism on social media, which pushed him to the edge. Understanding the gravity of the situation, his family tried to comfort him. On Monday, Dharav left home, claiming he was going for personal training. But later that evening, his father, Mahendra, received a distressing call from the police informing him that Dharav's bike had been found on Airoli Bridge.

At Fitness Intelligence Gym in Mulund East, a trainer hit a member, causing serious injuries. The trainer has been arrested following the incident.#Gym#Mulund#GymTrainer#LokmatTimespic.twitter.com/i3lgtiDVps — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) July 18, 2024

Fearing the worst, Mahendra immediately went to the police station and reported his son missing. The news that someone had jumped from the bridge further heightened his concern. For three agonizing days, Mahendra searched for his son. On Thursday afternoon, he met with Senior Police Inspector Madan Patil, expressing frustration over the slow progress of the investigation. Determined to find his son, Mahendra joined the search operation towards the Tivar forest in Airoli Bay. After several hours, they finally heard Dharav's desperate cry for help.

Mahendra and the search team managed to rescue Dharav, who was emotionally and physically exhausted. The reunion was emotional, with Mahendra hugging his son tightly and sharing the relief with his wife via video call, both of them overwhelmed with joy and gratitude. Mahendra expressed his profound relief, saying that Dharav had been given a second chance at life by God's grace.

Investigating Officer on Leave

Throughout the ordeal, Mahendra had been in constant contact with the investigating officer, inquiring about any updates. However, he was disheartened when the officer, who was on leave, advised him not to call continuously, stating that he would look into the matter upon his return on Monday.