Mumbai: Sonu Sood Sells Mahalaxmi Apartment for ₹8.10 Crore, Nets ₹3 Crore Profit

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has recently sold his premium 1,247 sq. ft. apartment in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai, for a remarkable sum of ₹8.10 crore, earning a profit of about ₹3 crore from the transaction. The property deal, registered in August 2025, was confirmed through official records accessed from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) and reviewed by real estate platform Square Yards. The luxury apartment, situated in Lokhandwala Minerva, offers a built-up area of nearly 1,497 sq. ft., further enhancing its value in the premium Mumbai housing market. The deal also included two dedicated car parking spaces.

As per property registration documents, the high-end transaction attracted a stamp duty of ₹48.60 lakh, along with registration charges of ₹30,000. Industry experts noted that Sonu Sood had originally purchased the residence in 2012 for ₹5.16 crore, implying a significant appreciation in its market value over 13 years. The apartment is located in Mahalaxmi, one of South Mumbai’s most coveted localities, widely recognized for its luxurious residential towers, bustling commercial hubs, and rich cultural heritage, making it a prime location for elite buyers and investors.

Mahalaxmi is regarded as a well-connected and prestigious neighborhood, offering seamless access to key business districts such as Worli, Lower Parel, and Nariman Point. The area is home to several upscale developments, with many properties offering breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea and the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Owing to these factors, the locality remains a preferred destination for business professionals, high-net-worth individuals, and celebrities seeking a mix of comfort, luxury, and strategic convenience within South Mumbai’s real estate landscape.

On the professional front, Sonu Sood has carved a prominent space in Indian cinema over the past two decades. He began his acting journey with Tamil films like Kallazhagar and Nenjinile in 1999 before making his Hindi film debut in Shaheed-E-Azam (2002), portraying freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. His versatility and impactful performances brought him widespread fame in blockbuster films such as Dabangg (2010) and Simmba (2018). Alongside Bollywood, Sood has built a strong presence in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada cinema, establishing himself as a widely respected actor.