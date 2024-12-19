Mumbai: Spanish Woman Accuses Masseur of Sexual Misconduct; Malvani Police Arrest Suspect

The Malvani police have arrested a 37-year-old masseur, Laxman Santram Kumar, on charges of molestation and inappropriate sexual conduct with a Spanish tourist and her friend. Laxman is also accused of secretly filming them during an Ayurvedic massage session. His mobile phone has been seized and sent for forensic examination.

The 33-year-old Spanish woman, who arrived in India in November 2024 on a tourist visa valid until March 6, 2025, was staying in Bengaluru. She contacted Laxman through a social media platform for Ayurvedic massage services and invited him to her friend's residence in the Madh area of Malvani, Mumbai, on Monday.

Laxman, who provides massage services for both men and women, initially began massaging the friend. During the session, he allegedly engaged in inappropriate physical contact, which the friend dismissed as accidental. Later, he started massaging the complainant.

The Spanish woman noticed Laxman's mobile phone on a table nearby and suspected he was secretly recording her. She alleged that he attempted inappropriate touches, including her private areas, under the guise of massage. She immediately stopped him and confronted him, but Laxman gave evasive responses and tried to avoid the matter.

The complainant's male friend, who was in another room, was informed about the suspicion. When asked to hand over his phone, Laxman refused. Following this, the complainant called the police emergency helpline numbers 112 and 100.

Upon receiving the complaint, the Malvani police arrived at the scene and took Laxman to the police station. The Spanish woman, accompanied by her friend, lawyer, and another witness, recorded her statement.

Based on her complaint, the police registered a case under Sections 64 and 75(1) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita. Laxman was produced before Additional Judicial Magistrate Judge on Tuesday, where he was remanded to police custody until December 21, 2024.

Laxman resides in Versova, Andheri, and works as a masseur offering home services through social media connections. His mobile phone has been sent to a forensic lab to verify if he recorded any photos or videos of the complainant and her friend. The forensic report will shed light on the extent of his actions.

The police are continuing their investigation and have assured the complainant of strict action against the accused.