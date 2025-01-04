Mumbai Special Night Block: Suburban Local Train Services Disrupted Between Neral and Khopoli on Sunday

The Central Railway will carry out special traffic and power blocks on Sunday to facilitate the offloading of portals at Karjat station as part of the Karjat yard modification project. The block will be in effect from 11:20 am to 1:05 pm.

According to the Central Railway, the traffic block will impact the UP, DOWN, and Mid-lines between Bhivpuri Road and Palasdhari stations, excluding crossovers.

During this period, suburban services between Neral and Khopoli will be canceled. Trains heading to Karjat, departing from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) between 9:30 am and 11:14 am, will terminate at Neral. Similarly, trains departing Karjat for CSMT between 11:19 am and 1:00 pm will start from Neral station instead.

The block will also affect long-distance trains. Train number 11014, the Coimbatore-LTT Express, will be diverted via the Karjat-Panvel route, with a stop at Panvel for passengers needing to detrain at Kalyan.

These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and passenger safety. The Railway Administration requests passengers’ understanding for any inconvenience caused.