Mumbai: State Cabinet Clears Proposal for Housing Stock To Accommodate Project Affected People

The Maharashtra government cleared a proposal to ensure housing stock is created for the citizens who are affected by the infrastructure development projects in Mumbai. Many infrastructural and developmental works are going on in Mumbai. As the city keeps seeing huge infrastructural developments from time to time, the state government has taken this beneficial decision. On April 23, the state cabinet announced its decision to make changes in the housing policy. To study the current situation, an expert committee was formed by the government.

Expert committee’s reports suggest that it is necessary to create a large housing stock to accommodate people affected by the projects.

In another development, the state cabinet also cleared the proposal of giving fishing businesses a status that would be equivalent to agriculture. Processing units will be prohibited from getting this status, the government said. As per the statement released by the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ office, the fishermen and people involved in the fish farming will get many facilities like water, electricity, and various concessions that the government gives only to farmers.

This industry has been granted agricultural status by states like Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Karnataka, which has resulted in a notable rise in their fish production. Now that the same rewards are available to people who own fish farms, the state anticipates increasing its own fish production as well.