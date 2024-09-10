Mumbai: Syed Haider Raza's 'Nature' Painting Valued at Rs 2.5 Crores Stolen, Case Registered

A painting by the internationally acclaimed Indian painter Syed Haider Raza, valued in crores of rupees, has reportedly been stolen, causing a stir in the art world. The theft of this significant artwork has been registered as a case by the MRA Marg Police Station, according to Senior Police Inspector Santosh Dhanwate. The painting, titled 'Nature,' was created by Raza in 1992 using acrylic on canvas and is valued at approximately Rs 2.5 crores.

The painting was kept at the Guru Auction House Private Limited's warehouse located at Ballard Pier, Mumbai, where it was intended for sale. According to the police, an unknown individual managed to infiltrate the warehouse and steal the artwork. The painting had been stored in the warehouse during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was only recently, after nearly two years, that the theft was discovered when the warehouse was reopened.

The police were alerted to the theft following a complaint lodged by close relatives of Raza. In response, the police have launched a thorough investigation. However, the efforts to trace the stolen painting have been hampered by the lack of available CCTV footage from the time of the theft. As per the information provided by the investigating officer, the CCTV cameras installed in the warehouse and surrounding areas had footage dating back only two months, which is insufficient to capture the time frame when the theft might have occurred.

Despite this setback, the crime investigation team is actively pursuing leads, and the police remain optimistic that the thief will soon be apprehended and the stolen painting recovered. The incident has raised concerns within the art community, given the high value and cultural significance of the stolen piece.

Syed Haider Raza, the creator of the stolen painting, is revered as one of India’s foremost artists. A founding member of the Bombay Progressive Artists' Group (PAG), Raza was instrumental in popularizing modern Indian art on the global stage. His works often reflected deep philosophical ideas, with a particular focus on the Tantric aspects of Hinduism and Buddhism, making his art both unique and profound.

Raza’s journey in the world of art began with his education at Nagpur School of Art and later at the prestigious Sir J.J. School of Art in Mumbai. His thirst for knowledge and artistic excellence took him to Paris, where he studied at the École Nationale Supérieure des Beaux-Arts from 1950 to 1953. Raza spent a significant portion of his life in France, living in Paris and Gorbeux, before returning to India in his later years.

Throughout his illustrious career, Raza received numerous accolades, including India’s second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2013, the Padma Bhushan in 2007, and France’s highest civilian honor, the Legion of Honor, in 2015. His death on 23 July 2016 in New Delhi marked the end of an era in Indian art, but his legacy continues to inspire artists worldwide.

The theft of the 'Nature' painting is a significant loss to the art world, and efforts are underway to ensure its swift recovery. The police are appealing to the public for any information that could assist in the investigation, stressing the cultural importance of the stolen artwork.