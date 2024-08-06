Mumbai: Teachers to Protest Outside Education Department Offices Today Over Unmet Demands

Teachers from schools and junior colleges across Maharashtra are set to protest outside education department offices on Tuesday, demanding the reinstatement of the old pension scheme, medical insurance, and a 100% subsidy. The demonstration, organized by the Maharashtra State Secondary and Higher Secondary Principals Board and supported by over 28 teachers' unions, is expected to disrupt the ongoing first unit tests in schools.

A group of teachers in Mumbai plans to stage protests outside education department offices in the island city as well as in the western and eastern suburbs.

Sanjay Patil, Mumbai Division President of the Maharashtra State Secondary and Higher Secondary School Principals’ Association, and Anil Bornare, Mumbai North Division President, confirmed the details. Support for the protest has been extended by district-level teacher and non-teaching staff associations, the Greater Mumbai Educational Institutions Association, and the Teachers’ Union.

