Mumbai: Thief Arrested for Burglary at Marathi Film Director Swapna Waghmare Joshi's Residence I

In a significant breakthrough, Amboli Police have arrested the accused involved in a burglary at the residence of Marathi film director Swapna Waghmare Joshi, located near Shabri Hotel in the Amboli Police Station area. A case was registered under Sections 305, 331(3), and 331(4) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) at the Amboli Police Station.

The crime occurred on the night of August 25th when Swapna Waghmare Joshi’s son-in-law, Deven Harish Lohana, and daughter Soumita were staying at her house. Around 3:30 AM, an unknown thief broke into Swapna Waghmare Joshi's room on the 6th floor through a window and stole money from her daughter's purse. When Deven attempted to apprehend the thief, the culprit managed to escape.

Upon reviewing the CCTV footage, they observed that an unidentified man wearing a white T-shirt had entered the house through the hall window at around 3:17 AM. The thief searched the house for valuables and eventually stole some cash from her daughter’s purse. Deven's wife later confirmed that ₹6,000 was missing from her purse.

Following this, Swapna Waghmare Joshi was convinced that the unidentified had stolen ₹6,000 in cash from her daughter’s purse.

After initiating the investigation, the police reviewed all the CCTV footage from the crime scene and launched a manhunt for the accused. Based on the CCTV footage and information from a confidential informant, the police successfully apprehended the accused.

According to a police officer, the accused, Aniket Kounder, resides in the Siddharth Nagar slum in Andheri West. He has multiple cases registered against him at Juhu, DN Nagar, Versova, and Amboli Police Stations.