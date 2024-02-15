Mumbai: Thief Pushes 67-Year-Old from Moving Bus in Bandra to Steal His Mobile Phone; Arrested

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a 67-year-old man was pushed out of a moving bus by a thief who intended to remove his mobile phone from his pocket in the Bandra East area on Tuesday. Kherwadi police have arrested one Hanif Shaikh (27) in this connection.

The complainant, Kashi Prasad Pandey (67), is a resident of the J B Nagar area of Andheri East and is retired. He had gone to Gandhinagar in Bandra East for some work on February 13. From there, he met a friend and took a bus to J B Nagar at the bus stop in front of Government Technical College. According to his complaint, he was boarding the bus when a man tried getting onto the bus from his side.

He put his hand in Pandey's right pocket and tried to pull out his mobile phone. However, when Pandey resisted him, he pushed the elderly man hard and again tried to snatch his phone. However, he could not escape as Pandey held the phone tightly.

During this scuffle, Pandey fell from the moving bus on the road and sustained injuries on the back of his head. Seeing the incident unfold, the locals caught hold of Shaikh and handed him over to the Police. Rajendra Salvi, an acquaintance of Salvi was informed that Pandey to V N Desai Hospital and then to the nearby Pro Scan Diagnostic Centre for treatment. Kherwadi police went to Pandey's house and recorded his statement. The accused, Shaikh, was booked under Section 394 of the Indian Penal Code and arrested.