Mumbai: Three Arrested for Assaulting Police at Checkpoint in Pydhonie

The Pydhonie Police have registered a case against three individuals for allegedly attacking police personnel during a naka bandi (checkpoint) operation. The incident took place on April 26 at Chimni Point, Y.M. Road, Pydhonie.

According to the complaint filed by PSI Shri Maruti Narayan Telange, the accused Mustafa Patka (24, resident of Mumbai Central), Mawiya Mustafa Sheikh (24, resident of Nagdevi Street, Pydhonie), and Abdul Rahman Ghaffar Sheikh (23, resident of Dongri) conspired together to commit the act. All three have been arrested by the police.

The incident occurred when accused Mustafa Patka, riding a motor scooter, attempted to speed through the naka bandi point without stopping, despite police signals. He even tried to ram into the police officers. Constable Kulal managed to stop the scooter by stepping in front of it. Notably, both the rider and pillion were not wearing helmets. When stopped, the accused assaulted Constable Kulal.

Meanwhile, another motorcyclist arrived at the scene and began recording the incident on video. He allegedly threatened the police, saying, "Beat him up! I will post everything on social media. Let's see how they get trapped now." When police tried to detain him as well, he resisted and manhandled the officers, causing injuries to Constable Kulal.

Following the incident, all three accused were taken into custody. The court has remanded them to two days of police custody.

Further investigation has revealed that Abdul Rahman Abdul Ghaffar Sheikh has a criminal history, with two cases already registered against him at the Dongri Police Station. The police are continuing their probe into the matter.