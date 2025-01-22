Mumbai: Three Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested From Chembur, to Be Deported Soon

Three Bangladeshi nationals, arrested last year from Chembur, have been convicted by the Esplanade Court and sentenced to imprisonment along with a monetary fine. The accused have been identified as Chanchal Hussain Anis Sardar, Firdosh Qasim Gazi, and Mohammad Shahid Akas Ali Sheikh. Post their sentence, they will be deported to Bangladesh.

In the ongoing crackdown against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, the Mumbai Crime Branch registered 28 cases this month and arrested 42 Bangladeshi nationals. Police Deputy Commissioner Datta Nalawade revealed that a significant number of fake Indian citizenship documents were recovered from the arrested individuals.

Mumbai Police, along with the Crime Branch, Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), and Intelligence Wing, launched a special operation against unauthorized Bangladeshi residents in the city. The operation has led to the arrest of several individuals. During interrogations, it was revealed that their associates and relatives were residing illegally in areas such as Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai. Based on this information, the Maharashtra Government ordered a focused operation against such illegal immigrants.

The operation began following intelligence inputs from Crime Branch Inspector Milind Kathe, who learned about unauthorized Bangladeshi nationals residing in Mumbai. A surveillance team in plain clothes monitored the Chembur area. Subsequently, Chanchal Sardar, Firdosh Gazi, and Mohammad Shahid Sheikh were apprehended from the Mhada Colony in Vishnu Nagar near the RCF area.

Investigations revealed that the trio had entered India illegally without proper travel documents and were residing in Mumbai using forged Indian identity papers. Cases were registered against them under the Indian Penal Code and the Foreigners Act. Inspector Dilip Tejankar submitted the chargesheet in the Esplanade Court, where the trial recently concluded. The court found all three guilty and sentenced them to imprisonment and fines.

Since January 1, 2025, the Crime Branch has intensified its operations to curb illegal Bangladeshi infiltration, registering 28 cases and arresting 42 individuals, including one Indian accused of aiding these immigrants. Police recovered 14 Aadhaar cards, 4 PAN cards, 4 voter ID cards, and 3 Bangladeshi passports during the operation. Investigations are ongoing under the guidance of DCP Datta Nalawade.