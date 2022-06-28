Mumbai: Three dead in Kurla building collapse

Three persons have died in the building collapse incident in Maharashtra's Kurla, according to the BMC.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Additional Commissioner Ashwini Bhide on Tuesday said,"12 people were rescued and three was declared dead. Some people are still trapped."

According to Bhide, the collapsed building was dilapidated, and since 2013 notices were first given for repair and then to demolish the building.

A four-storeyed building collapsed in Mumbai's Kurla late on Monday night. The incident took place in the Naik Nagar area.

A fire brigade team and police are present at the spot as a rescue operation is underway.

The fire brigade received a call at 11.52 pm on Monday.