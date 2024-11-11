Mumbai: Toddler Dies After Falling Into Open Drain in Bhandup

Mumbai, Maharashtra (November 11, 2024): A tragic incident occurred in Bhandup, Mumbai, when an 18-month-old boy fell into an open nullah on 10 November 2024. The incident took place at around 6:21 PM near Mourya Hall on Gaondevi Road, Bhandup (West), in the S Ward area.

The child, identified as Krishana Omprakash Gupta, was immediately taken to MT Agrawal Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival by the attending doctor at 6:35 PM.

According to local authorities, the victim’s family had encroached on the open drain and covered it up, leaving a small opening for the outlet of home waste pipes. The child is believed to have fallen through this opening, which led to the tragic incident.

The area’s major nullah is primarily an open drain, though some local residents have covered sections of it, raising concerns about safety hazards. Authorities from the S Ward and the Stormwater Drain (SWD) staff have visited the site for inspection following the incident.

Police have initiated investigations, and further details are awaited.