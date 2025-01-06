Mumbai: Torres Firm Accused of Duping Investors of Rs 13.48 Crore with False Promises of High Returns

Directors of a firm were booked for duping investors of Rs 13.48 crore after promising attractive returns on deposits, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.

He identified the accused as Platinum Hern Private Limited director Sarvesh Ashok Surve, Victoria Covalenko, CEO Taufiq Riyaz alias John Carter, general manager Tania Cosatova and company store in charge Valentina Kumar, among others.

"The irregularity came to light on Monday when several investors realised they had been cheated by the firm, which operates 'Torres' brand. They gathered at Torres Vastu Centre building in Dadar West after getting information that several branches of the firm in Mumbai and neighbouring areas had shut," he said.