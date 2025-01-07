Mumbai: Trader Robbed at Gunpoint Near CSMT, Police Arrest Two Suspects in Six Hours

In a daring robbery on Monday night, a trader was attacked and looted at gunpoint in the CSMT area of South Mumbai. The police have arrested two out of the four accused within six hours of the incident, while efforts are underway to nab the other two culprits. The Angadiya , who lost gold jewellery worth ₹47 lakh, has so far recovered ₹16.50 lakh worth of the stolen items. The investigation is being conducted by the MRA Marg Police Station team.

Zone 1 DCP Dr. Pravin Mundhe confirmed the arrests of Kiran Dhanwade (48), alias Nana, and Harun Noor Mohammad Madiya (45), alias Ghachi. Dhanwade, a resident of Girgaon, has four criminal cases registered against him across various Mumbai police stations. The second accused, Harun, resides in Dongri and has two cases under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act.

According to MRA Marg Police, the victim, Chirag Dhanuikiya (30), a jeweller and angadia (courier trader), was targeted near Gate No. 18 of CSMT station on P D'Mello Road. When the trader arrived at the location on Monday night, the accused attempted to snatch a bag he was carrying. The bag was being held by a 16-year-old boy accompanying the trader, who resisted the snatch attempt. In retaliation, one of the accused fired a shot from a pistol, injuring the boy. The injured boy is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in South Mumbai.

A police official revealed that the trader operates out of Kalbadevi and was en route to CSMT station on a bike when the incident occurred. The suspects, also on bikes, followed the trader and ambushed him near Gate No. 18 of the station. After opening fire, they managed to grab the bag and fled the scene.

Efforts to apprehend the remaining two suspects are ongoing, with police teams conducting raids in several locations.