Mumbai Traffic: 12 Crossings Sealed on SV Road to End Borivli Station Congestion

The western side of Borivli railway station has seen a major improvement in traffic flow after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Borivli Traffic Police jointly sealed around 12 informal crossings along a 100-metre stretch of SV Road between Moksh Plaza and Goragandhi Juice Corner. This section, previously notorious for long delays, was used by thousands of vehicles every day, causing motorists to spend nearly 15 minutes just to clear the patch. With the new restrictions and coordinated action on road misuse, travel time has reduced significantly, ensuring a smoother and quicker commute for regular road users.

For years, the area had been overrun by vegetable vendors who obstructed the road, worsening congestion. After the issue received repeated attention in mid-day reports, civic officials intensified their efforts and cracked down on these encroachments. According to a traffic officer, the police and BMC’s R Central ward met three months ago and decided to seal all shortcuts frequently used by pedestrians to dart across the busy corridor. Twelve such gaps were identified, including those near the bustling Indraprasth Shopping Centre, where heavy footfall often triggered sudden stoppages and chaotic crowd movement.

Authorities then installed metal barricades and fencing to ensure pedestrians could not jump over or circumvent the closed crossings. These measures instantly improved vehicular movement, even during peak hours, bringing much-needed relief to Borivli residents. A traffic officer noted that what once required 15 minutes now takes only a fraction of that time. A BMC official added that teams from Borivli police station are also acting against unauthorized hawkers by deploying officers at vegetable markets to stop illegal roadside trade. The entire 100-metre stretch now remains clear and orderly.