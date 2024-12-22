Mumbai Traffic: Mith Chowky Flyover Likely to Open in January 2025, Easing Malad-Malvani Congestion

Commuters traveling from Malad West Link Road to Malvani have faced hours of delays due to traffic jams at the Mitha Chowki signal. However, the second phase of the Mitha Chowki flyover is set to be completed soon, with the bridge expected to be inaugurated in the new year. This development aims to alleviate traffic congestion and improve convenience for local residents.

On Sunday, Union Commerce Minister and local MP for North Mumbai, Piyush Goyal, inspected the project and assessed the progress of the work. He engaged in a detailed discussion with municipal officials and traffic police regarding the challenges encountered in completing the second phase of the flyover and the pending permissions required for its completion. Goyal assured that the work would be finalized by January 14. The construction of this bridge is anticipated to significantly reduce the inconvenience currently faced by residents of the Malad and Malvani areas, providing them with a more efficient transportation option.

During his visit, Union Minister Goyal emphasized that the Mahayuti coalition is committed to making North Mumbai a better place. The election of five Mahayuti MLAs from North Mumbai in the recent assembly elections has provided a boost to development projects in the region. He instructed the District Collector, Traffic Police, and Municipal Corporation officials to take necessary actions to ensure that there are no obstacles hindering the progress of the Mitha Chowki flyover. Additionally, he called for strict measures against heavy vehicles contributing to the traffic issues.