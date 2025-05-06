Mumbai Traffic Police Fines ₹40 Lakh in Two Weeks in Crackdown on Taxi, Auto Drivers

In a massive enforcement operation, the Mumbai Traffic Police fined an astounding ₹40.25 lakh to nearly 48,000 cab and auto drivers in just two weeks. Under the direction of Joint Commissioner of Traffic Anil Kumbhare, the special campaign took place from April 18 to May 4. It focused on a number of infractions, but mostly on refusal to ply, which is the most common grievance among city commuters.

In order to spearhead the crackdown, the Joint Commissioner issued more than 48,000 e-challans, including an astounding 28,814 for drivers who refused to convey people. Through Regional Transport Offices, authorities have started the process of suspending these drivers' licenses (RTOs).

The drive continued, as 1,164 drivers received fines for failing to wear uniforms, 6,268 for overloading cars, and an additional 12,171 for a variety of offences, including reckless driving, improper parking, and signal jumping.

Also Read: Mumbai Will Get Underground Local Trains? Here’s What We Know

The major move, according to officials, was intended to establish accountability and discipline within the city's transport system and was spurred by ongoing public complaints. In order to maintain tight monitoring and make Mumbai's roads safer and more commuter-friendly, more such drivers may be on the horizon.Open in app