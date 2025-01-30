Mumbai Traffic Update: City Police Issues Advisory For India Vs England 5th T20I Match At Wankhede Stadium On Feb 2

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Traffic (Mumbai) has issued a temporary notification to manage traffic movement during the 5th T20I cricket match between India and England at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, February 2. The traffic arrangements will be in place from 12:00 hrs to 23:55 hrs to ensure smooth vehicular movement and prevent congestion.

No Parking Facility at Wankhede Stadium

Spectators are advised to use public transport, including trains and local transport, as no parking facilities will be available at the stadium and in the vicinity.

Parking Restrictions:

Vehicles will not be allowed to park on the following roads:

C Road (North side) from its junction at N.S. Road up to “E” Road.

D Road from N.S. Road junction up to “E” Road.

E Road from “P” Road junction up to “C” Road.

F Road from N.S. Road to “E” Cross Road.

G Road from N.S. Road to “E” Cross Road.

N.S. Road (South and North Bound) from Mafatlal Bath Signal to Air India Junction.

Veer Nariman Road (South and North Bound) from Churchgate Junction to Sundarmal Junction.

Changes in Routine Traffic Pattern:

D Road will be one-way (from West to East) for vehicular traffic from its junction at N.S. Road (Marine Drive) towards “E” Road.

E Road will be one-way (South Bound) for all types of vehicular traffic from the junction at D Road towards the junction at C Road.

4. Instructions for Spectators for Easier Access to the Stadium:

Gate 01, 02 & 07 Ticket Holders: Alight at Churchgate Station and walk towards D Road.

Gate 04 & 05A Ticket Holders: Alight at Marine Lines Station and walk towards F Road.

Gate 03 Ticket Holders: Alight at Churchgate Station and walk towards N.S. Road Footpath.

All spectators coming via N.S. Road (Marine Drive) should use the footpath and not walk on the road.

Spectators arriving by car must alight at designated drop points marked on N.S. Road.

To avoid inconvenience, the Mumbai Traffic Police urges spectators to use public transport and follow the designated walking routes to access the stadium.

