By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: June 20, 2025 09:05 IST2025-06-20T09:02:12+5:302025-06-20T09:05:05+5:30

Mumbai Traffic Update: Crane-Truck Collision at Aarey Bridge Causes Major Jam on Western Express Highway

A truck and a crane collided on the Goregaon Aarey Bridge at the Western Express Highway. This accident has affected the traffic movement on the expressway. Both drivers were injured in this accident. The truck and crane overturned due to the collision.

Sharing the traffic update of the Western Express Highway, the Mumbai Traffic Police posted on X, “Traffic Movement Is Slow At Aarey Bridge  (Dindoshi) South Bound Due To Accident.”

This is a developing story.

