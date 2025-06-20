Mumbai Traffic Update: Crane-Truck Collision at Aarey Bridge Causes Major Jam on Western Express Highway

A truck and a crane collided on the Goregaon Aarey Bridge at the Western Express Highway. This accident has affected the traffic movement on the expressway. Both drivers were injured in this accident. The truck and crane overturned due to the collision.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A collision between a crane and a truck at Goregaon Aarey Bridge, Mumbai, overturned the crane and caused a traffic jam on Western Express Highway. Both drivers were injured pic.twitter.com/TQm6Ps1R00 — IANS (@ians_india) June 20, 2025

Sharing the traffic update of the Western Express Highway, the Mumbai Traffic Police posted on X, “Traffic Movement Is Slow At Aarey Bridge (Dindoshi) South Bound Due To Accident.”

दोन वाहनांच्या अपघातामुळे आरे पूल (दिंडोशी) येथे दक्षिणेकडे जाणारी वाहतूक संथ गतीने सुरू आहे.

Traffic Movement Is Slow At Aarey Bridge (Dindoshi) South Bound Due To Accident#MTPTrafficUpdate — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) June 20, 2025

This is a developing story.