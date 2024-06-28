Mumbai Traffic Update: Long Travel Times Due to Heavy Rain and Accidents

The heavy rain caused major traffic problems in different parts of the city, leading to significant delays for commuters. People experienced long travel times, like more than two hours from CSMT to Parel, one and a half hours from Santacruz to Kalina, and two and a half hours from BKC to Santacruz West.

Meanwhile there is traffic disruption in many parts of Mumbai because of accidents. Traffic was moving slowly at Bhandup going south and on Vakola Bridge going north, both due to accidents, which added to the congestion and delays for drivers in those locations.

Traffic Movement Slow At Bhandup Gaon Southbound Due to Accident.@MTPHereToHelp

Traffic Movement Slow On Vakola Bridge Northbound Due to Tempo Accident.@MTPHereToHelp

Traffic Movement Slow At Dadar T.T.Tilak Bridge Southbound Due to Dumper Breakdown.@MTPHereToHelp

