Mumbai Traffic Update: Long Travel Times Due to Heavy Rain and Accidents

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 28, 2024 08:53 AM2024-06-28T08:53:13+5:302024-06-28T08:57:05+5:30

The heavy rain caused major traffic problems in different parts of the city, leading to significant delays for commuters. ...

Mumbai Traffic Update: Long Travel Times Due to Heavy Rain and Accidents | Mumbai Traffic Update: Long Travel Times Due to Heavy Rain and Accidents

Mumbai Traffic Update: Long Travel Times Due to Heavy Rain and Accidents

The heavy rain caused major traffic problems in different parts of the city, leading to significant delays for commuters. People experienced long travel times, like more than two hours from CSMT to Parel, one and a half hours from Santacruz to Kalina, and two and a half hours from BKC to Santacruz West.

Meanwhile there is traffic disruption in many parts of Mumbai because of accidents. Traffic was moving slowly at Bhandup going south and on Vakola Bridge going north, both due to accidents, which added to the congestion and delays for drivers in those locations.

Meanwhile, traffic has slowed down at Dadar T.T. Tilak Bridge southbound due to a dumper breakdown. Road users are advised to allow extra time for their commute.

Open in app
Tags :Mumbai Traffic UpdatemumbaiDadarAndheriVakola BridgeDadar railway stationMaharashtra