Mumbai Traffic Update: Metro Work Causes Delays, Tree Uprooting and Waterlogging Disrupt Bus Routes

Mumbai commuters faced significant disruptions on multiple fronts today, with several incidents impacting traffic flow across the city.

Firstly, heavy traffic congestion was reported at API Bhandup West on LBS Road. This was attributed to ongoing Metro work that extended into the morning, resulting in the closure of one side of the road. Mumbai Traffic Police were on-site to manage the situation and clear the backlog.

Additionally, near MHADA Office at Kalanagar, a tree uprooted, necessitating diversions for buses on routes 215, 316, 317, 87, 11, 255, and others. These buses were redirected in both directions via the Western Express Highway up to Kherwadi junction, resuming their usual routes thereafter from 6:00 AM onwards.

Furthermore, waterlogging on Aarey Road at Unit No. 22 prompted route diversions:

Bus route No. AC186 was diverted via Sakinaka.

Bus routes No. 460 and 489 were diverted via JVLR, SEEPZ village, C Cross Road, Vijay Nagar, and Picnic Point.

Commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly, stay updated on traffic advisories, and consider alternative routes where possible to minimize disruptions.