Mumbai Traffic Update: PM Modi To Hold Roadshow in Ghatkopar Today, Several Roads To Remain Closed; Check Alternate Routes

Mumbai Police issued traffic adversary as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a Lok Sabha election rally in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area today, May 15. PM Modi will hold a 2.5-kilometre roadshow to cover Shreyas Cinema on LBS Marg to Gandhi Market at around 8 pm.

PM Modi to campaign for the BJP leader Mihir Kotecha, who is contesting from the Mumbai North East constituency in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. The constituency will go to polls with other seats on May 20 in the 5th phase of the general elections 2024.

Ahead of PM Modi's mega rally, Mumbai Police issued traffic restrictions, closing several routes in the area for some hours.

Roads to Remain Close for Vehicular Movement:

The Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg (LBS) road will remain closed for vehicles from Gandhi Nagar junction to Naupada junction, and the Mahul-Ghatkopar road will remain closed from Meghraj junction to RB Kadam junction from 2 pm to 10 pm.

Traffic Arrangements

In view of the Road Show organised at LBS Road on 15th May 2024, large number of individuals are expected to participate in it.



Therefore in order to ease the traffic on the adjoining roads, the following traffic arrangements will be in place.

Alternate Routes:

The vehicular traffic will be diverted to the Eastern Express Highway, Western Express Highway, Andheri-Kurla Road, Saki Vihar Road, MIDC Central road, Santacruz Chembur Link Road (SCLR), Sion Bandra Link Road and Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link road (JVLR).