Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Announce Restrictions Around Dadar Chaityabhoomi for Mahaparinirvan Diwas on December 6; Check Alternate Routes

In view of anticipated heavy crowds at Chaityabhoomi, the Mumbai Traffic Police have implemented traffic diversions and restrictions starting from 6:00 AM on Thursday until 12:00 midnight on Saturday. The changes aim to streamline vehicular movement and ensure public safety.

RoadClosures

Swatantryaveer Savarkar Marg:

Closed for traffic between Siddhivinayak Temple Junction and Hinduja Hospital. Residents near Hinduja Hospital can take a left at S Bank Junction, proceed via Pandurang Naik Marg, and continue towards Rajabade Bouk.

S.K. Bole Road (Northbound):

This road will function as a one-way route from Siddhivinayak Temple Junction to Portuguese Church Junction. Vehicles heading southbound will not be allowed.

FullyClosedRoads:

Ranade Road

Dnyaneshwar Mandir Road

Nambekar Maharaj Road

Keluskar Road (North and South)

M.B. Raut Marg

T.H. Kataria Marg (from Shobha Hotel Junction on L.J. Road to Asawari Junction)

RestrictionsonHeavyVehicles

Heavy vehicles will be prohibited on the following routes:

Swatantryaveer Savarkar Marg (Mahim Junction to Hardikar Junction)

L.N. Road (Mahim Junction to Gadkari Junction)

Gokhale Road (Gadkari Junction to Dhanmill Naka)

Senapati Bapat Marg (Mahim Railway Station to Wadala Naka)

Dadar TT Circle to Tilak Bridge, and the entire stretch of N.C. Kelkar Road.

AlternateRoutesforCommuters

For Southbound Vehicles:

Via Western Express Highway:

Vehicles can turn left at Kalanagar Junction, proceed to Dharavi T-Junction, and head to Sion Station via Kumbharwada. Alternatively, commuters can use the Bandra-Worli Sea Link to reach South Mumbai.

For Northbound Vehicles:

Vehicles coming from Colaba via B.A. Road or Haji Ali can opt for P. Demello Road, Barrister Nath Pai Road, Zakaria Bunder Road, and R.A.K. Marg. They can take a right under Aurora Bridge at Matunga and proceed via Sion Hospital Junction or use the Worli-Bandra Sea Link to travel north.

From Mahalaxmi Station Junction:

Take Dr. E. Moses Road, turn at Rakhangi Chowk, and proceed via Senapati Bapat Marg.

For Eastern Expressway Traffic:

Vehicles heading south can use the Wadala Bridge and proceed via Barkat Ali Naka or BPT Colony, utilizing the Eastern Freeway.

Commuters are advised to follow the traffic guidelines and plan their routes in advance to avoid delays during this period.