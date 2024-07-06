Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding at Bandra Kurla Complex Till July 15; Check Details

Mumbai Police have issued a traffic advisory from July 12 to 15 due to the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding at the Jio World Convention Centre. The ceremony, expected to be attended by numerous Bollywood celebrities and other prominent guests, will necessitate traffic diversions near the venue in Bandra Kurla Complex. According to the notice issued by Mumbai police on Friday, alternate routes will be in effect to accommodate the high-profile event.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are scheduled to tie the knot at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on July 12.

Due to a public event at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex on July 5th & from July 12th to 15th, 2024, the following traffic arrangements will be in place for the smooth flow of traffic, said Mumbai Traffic Police on X, formerly Twitter.

Traffic Restrictions for An Event Near Jio World Convention Centre, BKC:

No Entry Route from Laxmi Tower Junction:

Vehicles cannot enter Kurla MTNL via Laxmi Tower Junction-Dhirubhai Ambani Square Avenue Lane 3-Indian Oil Petrol Pump-Diamond Junction-Hotel Trident. Event vehicles are exempt.

Alternative Route:

Vehicles from One BKC must turn left at Laxmi Tower Junction-Diamond Gate No. 8, then right at NABARD Junction to Diamond Junction, proceeding to BKC via Dhirubhai Ambani Square/Indian Oil Petrol Pump.

Traffic Diversion Around Dhirubhai Ambani Square Avenue:

Vehicles from Kurla cannot enter Dhirubhai Ambani Square Avenue/Indian Oil Petrol Pump. No vehicular movement to this area from MTNL Junction, Platina Junction, Diamond Junction, BKC towards BKC Connector bridge.

Traffic Diversion Near Jio World Convention Centre:

Vehicles from Bharat Nagar, One BKC, We Work, Godrej, BKC cannot proceed towards American Consulate, MTNL Junction via Jio World Convention Centre Gate No. 23.

Traffic Restriction Near MTNL Junction: