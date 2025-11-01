Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory for 'Satyacha Morcha' Rally Today; Check Restrictions and Diversions

Mumbai Traffic Police has issued an advisory ahead of the Maha Vikas Aghadi protest march named as 'Satyacha Morcha' in South Mumbai on Saturday, November 1, 2025. The protest will be held around Azad Maidan from Fashion Street to the Mumbai Municipal Corporation from 1 pm to 4 pm.

The protest march against the Election Commission of India (ECI) against alleged malpractice in voting and the election process will be joined by large crowds as opposition parties of Maharashtra, including Congress, National Congress Party (NCP-SP) of Sharad Pawar faction, Shiv Sena UBT.

According to the traffic police, a huge crowd is expected to attend the rally in South Mumbai areas, due to which possible congestion will be witnessed near Azad Maidan, CST, Mahapalika Marg, DN Road and other areas. Commuters have been advised to expect heavy congestion near Churchgate, Bombay Hospital, JJ Bridge, and BMC headquarters. Therefore, traffic restrictions and road closures until 4 pm today have been imposed in several areas.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: MVA and MNS unite for the ‘Satyacha Morcha’ against alleged vote fraud, with Uddhav, Sharad, and Raj Thackeray sharing the stage, while Congress leaders remain absent, sparking political speculation ahead of local elections. pic.twitter.com/eA1DiZhZFC — IANS (@ians_india) November 1, 2025

Roads Closure

Mahapalika Marg (Both Bounds): Mahapalika Marg (both bounds) from its Junction CSMT to Metro Junction shall be closed for all types of vehicular traffic, except Police, Fire Brigade, Ambulance, and other Govt. Establishment vehicles, Judicial vehicles, residents and other emergency service proving

vehicles.

Mahatma Gandhi Marg (Both Bounds): Mahatma Gandhi Marg (both bounds) from its Junction OCS Junction to Metro Junction shall be closed for all types of vehicular traffic, except Police, Fire Brigade, Ambulance, and other Govt. Establishment vehicles, Judicial vehicles, local residents and other emergency service-providing vehicles.

Shamaldas Gandhi Marg: Princes Street Bridge towards Chowpatty via Shamaldas Gandhi Marg.

Kalbadevi Marg: Vardhaman Junction to Metro Junction.

MK Road: MK Road /Princess Bridge Jn towards Shamaldas Gandhi Junction.

Traffic Diversions

Mahapalika Marg (South Bound): Vehicles moving towards Metro Jn. shall move straight towards D.N. Road - J.J. School of Art - C.P. Office Corner - Left Turn - via L.T. Marg and shall proceed further for their journey.

Mahapalika Marg (North Bound): Vehicles moving towards CSMT Jn. shall move straight towards L.T.Marg - move straight towards Crowford Market - Right Turn- D.N.Road - shall move straight towards CSMT Junction, shall proceed further for their journey.

Mahatma Gandhi Marg (North Bound): Vehicles moving towards Metro Jn. C.T.O. Junction left turn, Veer Nariman Road Churchgate Junction- Right turn - M.K.Road shall move straight towards Anandilal Poddar Chowk -Right turn, Anandilal Poddar Marg -Metro Junction and shall proceed further for their journey.

Shamaldas Gandhi Marg: Vehicles moving towards Chowpatty shall move CSMT- DN RoadHutatma Chowk-Right Turn- Veer Nariman Road shall move straight towards Chowpatty via Churchgate Junction.

Kalbadevi Marg: Vardhaman Junction Left Turn-Jumma Masjid- Right Turn-LT MargCrowford Market- shall proceed further for their journey.

MK Road: Vehicles moving straight, Anandilal Poddar Chowk -Left Turn- Anandilal Poddar Marg towards Metro Junction -LT Marg-Crowford Market- shall proceed further for their journey.

No Parking Areas

There shall be No Parking on the following roads on both bounds for all types of vehicular traffic, except Police, Fire Brigade, Ambulance, and other government vehicles. Establishment vehicles, Judicial vehicles, residents and other emergency service-providing vehicles. Mahapalika Marg, M.G. Road, Badruddin Tayyabji Marg, D.N. Road, L.T. Marg and Hazarimal Somani Marg.