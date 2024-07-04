Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Issues Advisory Ahead of Team India's T20 World Cup Roadshow Celebration

Mumbai Police issued traffic restrictions on Wednesday in anticipation of a large crowd for a celebratory procession honouring the T20 Cricket World Cup Champion Indian cricket team. The victory parade will be held on Thursday, July 4th, from 5:00 PM onwards along Marine Drive and Wankhede. Team India captain Rohit Sharma announced the news on social media, inviting fans to "celebrate this win with all of you."

The Mumbai Police anticipate heavy traffic congestion around Marine Drive due to the celebratory event. To ensure public safety and manage traffic flow, several roads will be closed or have parking restrictions throughout the day. Citizens are advised to use alternate route via Churchgate, M.K. road, Metro Junction to Princess Street flyover towards north bound journey. The South bound traffic towards Wankhede Stadium also likely to be congested. Requested to plan journey accordingly.

Traffic Restrictions and Alternate Routes

Road Closures

City Traffic Police (South) DCP Pradnya Jedge issued a statement on Wednesday announcing alternate routes for motorists for Thursday evening. For the victory procession of the Indian Cricket team, Mumbai Police has appealed to fans to arrive early at the venue to avoid last-minute rushes.

DCP Zone 1 Pravin Munde, in a video statement, said, “The Indian cricket team is reaching Mumbai tomorrow after winning the T20 World Cup. A victory procession in an open bus is being held from 5-7 PM on Marine Drive between Nariman Point and Wankhede Stadium. If you want to attend the procession, kindly reach before 4:30 PM and assemble on the promenade side and not on the road. Also, a victory lap is being held in Wankhede Stadium at 7 PM. If you wish to attend that, please ensure you reach and are seated in the stadium before 6 PM. Kindly try to use public transport to avoid traffic congestion.”

Security Arrangements

Anticipating a huge turnout of fans, Mumbai Police have made adequate security arrangements for Thursday’s event. The entire route of the victory procession will see heavy police deployment. A high number of security personnel will also be stationed inside Wankhede Stadium.

Specific Road Closures and Alternate Routes

N S Road (North Bound)

N S Road (North Bound) will remain closed for all vehicles from NCPA to Meghdoot Bridge (Princess Street Bridge). Alternate Route: Motorists can use Ramnath Poddar Chowk (Godrej Junction), take a right turn from Maharshi Karve Road, Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Churchgate Junction). From Marine Lines travel to Charni Road and then to Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House). Another route is via Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Junction, taking a left turn via Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil-CTO Junction.

N S Road (South Bound)

N S Road (South Bound), from Meghdoot Bridge (Princess Street Bridge) to NCPA/Hutatma Rajguru Chowk (Mantralaya Junction), will be closed for all vehicles. Alternate Route: Take a left turn from Kemps Corner Bridge to Nana Chowk. Another route is from RTI Junction to N S Patkar Marg towards Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House). Take a left turn at SVP Road and a right turn at Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House) to proceed via Maharshi Karve Road. Additionally, motorists can take a left turn from Princess Street Bridge to Shamaldas Gandhi Marg towards Vardhaman Chowk.

Veer Nariman Road (North Bound)

The northbound stretch from Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Churchgate Junction) to Kilachand Chowk (Sunder Mahal Junction) will be closed for all vehicles. Alternate Route: Proceed via Maharshi Karve Road to Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Churchgate Junction) to Marine Lines-Charni Road and then to Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House Junction).

Dinshaw Vacha Road

Dinshaw Vacha Road’s northbound route from WIAA Chowk to Ratanlal Babuna Chowk (Marine Plaza Junction) will be closed for all vehicles. Alternate Route: Proceed along Maharshi Karve Road to Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Churchgate Junction) to Marine Lines, Charni Road, and Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House Junction).

Madam Cama Road

The northbound stretch of this road will remain closed for all vehicles from Hutatma Rajguru Chowk (Mantralaya Junction) to Venutai Chavan Chowk (Air India Junction). Alternate Route: Take Maharshi Karve Road to Ramnath Poddar Chowk (Godrej Junction) to Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Churchgate Junction) to Marine Lines-Charni Road and then to Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House Junction).

Barrister Rajni Patel Marg

The northbound stretch of this road from Sakhar Bhavan Junction to N S Road will be closed for all vehicles. Alternate Route: From Hotel Trident’s exit gate, take a right turn to Sakhar Bhavan Junction. Then go to Barrister Rajni Patel Marg and Usha Mehta Chowk-Free Press Circle.

Vinay K Shah Marg

The northbound stretch of the road from Jamanalal Bajaj Marg to Murali Deora Chowk and N S Road will be closed for all vehicles. Alternate Route: Motorists can take Ramnath Goenka Marg to Sakhar Bhavan Junction and then take a right turn to Barrister Rajni Patel Marg and proceed to Free Press Circle.

Parking Restrictions

Parking of vehicles will be banned from morning to night on ten roads around the victory parade route, including: N S Road, Veer Nariman Road, Madam Cama Road, Free Press Marg ,Dinshaw Vacha Road, Maharshi Karve Road, Barrister Rajni Patel Marg, Ramnath Goenka Marg, Vinay K Shah Road, Jamanalal Bajaj Marg.

Note: Parking will be allowed for vehicles of Vidhan Bhavan members due to the ongoing assembly session.

Coastal Road

Both sides of the Coastal Road will remain open for traffic. Traffic before and after the Coastal Road will be diverted from Princess Street Bridge/Meghdoot Bridge. The police department has appealed to the public to use public transport, such as trains, instead of private vehicles.