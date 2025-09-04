Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Issues Advisory for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2025 Procession; Check Restrictions

Mumbai Traffic Police has issued advisory for the procession Eid-e-Milad also known as Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, on this day Muslims celebrate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Eid e-Milad usually celebrated on the 12the day of the Islamic month of Rabi-ul-Awal, this year the month of Rabi al-Awwal 2025 begin on August 24, 2025, which is falling on September 5, 2025, but due to Ganpati Visarjan the celebration will take place on September 8 (Monday).

Therefore, Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi processions across Mumbai will be taken out on Monday, September 8, 2025. In efforts to conduct the festival peacefully, traffic restrictions and road closures will be imposed in the eastern and western parts of the city.

Mumbai Traffic Police issued a notification saying a huge crowd to expected to participate in the procession in the Mankhurd and Ghatkopar areas, with hundreds of two-wheelers and other vehicles expected in the scheduled event.

The police said 70,000 to 80,000 people, along with 100 to 200 two-wheelers, 50 to 55 trucks, will participate in the said procession. Therefore, traffic regulations will be imposed on the Ghatkopar-Mulund Link Road (GMLR). Restrictions will be imposed in Mankhurd are will be from 2 pm to 11 pm on September 8.

Road Closed

Entry to all types of heavy vehicles (excluding Eid-A-Milad vehicles and BEST buses) is prohibited on both bounds between Chheda Nagar Junction and Mankhurd T Junction on Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road. Also, light vehicles shall use the Ghatkopar Mankhurd Link Road flyover.

No Parking Areas

Parking on both bounds is prohibited on the following roads

1) Ghatkopar Mankhurd Link Road (between Chheda Nagar Junction and Mankhurd T.Junction)

2) Madhukar Kadam Marg.

3) P.L. Lokhande Marg.

Road Diversion

1) Heavy vehicles going from Chhedanagar Junction to Vashi will take the Eastern Expressway to Umarshi Bappa Junction- V.N. Purav Marg.

2) Heavy vehicles going to Ghatkopar, Vikhroli from Mankhurd T Junction via Sion Panvel Road

will proceed from V.N. Purav Marg- Umarshi Bappa Junction.

Also Read | Eid Milad 2025: Abu Asim Azmi Urges Maharashtra Govt To Declare Public Holiday on September 8.

Ghatkopar to Vikhroli Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Procession

A separate Eid-E-Milad procession will begin from Jama Masjid, Chirag Nagar Lane, Ghatkopar (W) at 1 pm, and end at Anandgarh Junction, Parksite, Vikhroli (W). As per the information, around 25,000 people to participate at the religious rally and over 100 vehicles are expected on the day.

Routes

LBS Marg (from Chirag Nagar, Ghatkopar to Gulati Petrol Pump, Vikhroli)

Premier Junction to Gandhi Nagar Junction (Powai): No entry for heavy vehicles, including private buses, ST buses, and BEST buses, except emergency vehicles.

Road Diversions

Heavy vehicles from Kurla to Ghatkopar/Vikhroli will be diverted from Premier Junction back towards Kurla Depot via Santacruz-Chembur Link Road.

Kamani Junction traffic will be redirected via Naupada Junction.

Vehicles from Powai (Gandhi Nagar Junction) to South Mumbai will be diverted via JVLR, Vikhroli.

Vehicles near Shreyas Junction and Savitribai Phule Junction will be redirected towards Eastern Express Highway and Pantnagar.

People are requested to avoid travelling from LBS Marg between Kurla and Vikhroli and plan their journeys as per the restrictions for smooth traffic flow on this day.

Jogeshwari West Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Procession

This procession will be carried out from A-1 Darbar Hotel junction on SV Road to Amboli Naka junction in Jogeshwari West araea in the jurisdiction of Oshivara Traffic Division.

No Entry/ Road Closure

S.V. Road - Oshivara Nala to Amboli Naka (Seazer road).

Relif Road - Anand Nagar junction to Hotel A-1 Darbar junction.

Thakrey Bridge road - JVLR junction to S.V. road.

Captain Sawant Marg - Gundacha junction to S.V. road.

Also Read | Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2025 Procession To Be Held on This Date in Mumbai Amid Ganpati Visarjan; Check Details.

Alternative Routes

Vehicles coming from Goregaon west via S.V. Road, southbound towards Hotel A-1 Darbar junction, will take a left turn at Mrinaltai Gore Bridge junction and proceed to the desired destination via Western Express Highway. Also, vehicles coming from Andheri west via S.V. road, northbound towards Behrambaug, will take left turn at Seazer road junction or J.P. road junction and proceed to the desired destination via Link road.

Vehicles coming from Oshivara Link Road via Relief Road towards SV Road will take a right turn at Kajupada Junction and proceed via Behram Bagh and Shastrinagar Road to their desired destination.

Vehicles coming from JVLR Junction towards SV Road will proceed to their desired destination via Western Express Highway.

Vehicles coming via Captain Sawant Road towards S.V Road will proceed straight towards D.N Nagar Metro Station or take a right turn at Gunddecha Junction via Link Road to their desired destination.

All motorists are requested to cooperate with the traffic police, follow the instructions and use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.