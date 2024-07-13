Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Issues Advisory for Goregaon-Mulund Link Road Event, PM Modi to Perform Bhoomi Pujan for Twin Tunnel Work Today

Pm Narendra Modi will be in Maharashtra Mumbai's Goregaon area for the Bhoomi Pujan event of the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road tunnel. In response to that Mumbai traffic department has issued traffic advisory. Traffic department said that on account of important public event taking place at the NESCO Exhibition Centre in Goregaon from 5 pm to 7 pm Mumbai traffic police has informed that their will be traffic disruption in that area.

Today due to an important public function scheduled at NESCO Exhibition Centre, Goregaon between 5 pm to 7 pm, to avoid inconvenience commuters travelling towards Airport & railways station for long-distance travel are requested to plan their commute accordingly. — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) July 13, 2024

In light of this, commuters who are planning to travel to the Airport or railway station for long-distance journeys are kindly urged to carefully consider and organize their travel arrangements to prevent any inconveniences. Mumbai Traffic police has urged for cooperation in adjusting schedule accordingly during this particular period to ensure a smoother travel experience for all individuals heading towards these destinations.