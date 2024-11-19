Mumbai Traffic Update: Road from Vidyavihar Junction to Dr BR Ambedkar Chowk in Ghatkopar Closed for Vehicular Traffic On November 19 and 20; Check Details

Ahead of voting for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections on November 20, the Mumbai Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory for road closures in the Ghatkopar area. This step has been taken by authorities due to the office of the 168-Chandivali Vidhan Sabha Constituency and the strong rooms located on Kirol Road (Nathani Road) and Vidya Vihar West to keep poll ballots inside. No parking facility is available.

Due to Strong room at Kirol Rd, Vidyavihar, the road from Vidayavihar Junction to Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Chowk is being completely closed to all vehicles except vehicles assigned for election work from 18th Nov. 23:45 hrs to 19th Nov. 23:59 hrs & from 19th Nov. 18:00 hrs to 23:59 hrs pic.twitter.com/olYRsdOnXF — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) November 18, 2024

Starting from November 18, 2024, at 11:45 PM, Kirol Road (Nathani Road) will be completely closed to all vehicles except those assigned for election work. The closure will extend from Vidya Vihar Junction to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk, ensuring that only buses and vehicles transporting poll materials and personnel can access this route.

Alternate Routes

To mitigate traffic disruption, motorists are advised to use alternate routes. Traffic between Vidya Vihar Junction and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk will be redirected to Vidya Vihar Station (West) Road, Ramdev Pir Road and Naval Vihar Road. This adjustment aims to maintain a steady flow of traffic while ensuring that essential election operations can proceed without hindrance.

Duration of Restrictions

On November 18, 2024, at 11:45 PM to November 19, 2024, at 11:59 PM.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with vote counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.