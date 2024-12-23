Mumbai Traffic Update: Slow Movement at Marine Drive Due to Indian Navy Bus Breakdown
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 23, 2024 10:56 AM2024-12-23T10:56:31+5:302024-12-23T10:57:04+5:30
Traffic movement at Marine Drive in south Mumbai was briefly disrupted on Monday morning after an Indian Navy bus ...
Traffic movement at Marine Drive in south Mumbai was briefly disrupted on Monday morning after an Indian Navy bus broke down near the Marine Plaza hotel, police said. The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m., causing a temporary slowdown in vehicular flow, according to an official.
"Traffic Movement Is Slow At Marine Plaza (Marine Drive) Due To Indian Navy Bus Breakdown", said Mumbai Traffic Police in a post X.
भारतीय नौदलाच्या बसच्या बिघाडामुळे मरीन प्लाझा (मरीन ड्राइव्ह) येथील वाहतूक संथ आहे.— Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) December 23, 2024
Traffic Movement Is Slow At Marine Plaza (Marine Drive) Due To Indian Navy Bus Breakdown.#MTPTrafficUpdate
Also Read| Mumbai: BKC To Get Traffic Relief As New 200-Meter Missing Link Road Opens Today, Cuts Travel Time by 15 Minutes.
The bus was removed from the road with the help of a towing van by traffic police personnel at around 9:45 a.m., restoring normal vehicular movement, the official added.Open in app