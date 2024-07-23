Mumbai Traffic Update: Slow Traffic on Chheda Nagar Northbound Due to Loaded Trailer Breakdown

Traffic movement is currently slow at Chheda Nagar in the northbound direction due to a breakdown involving a loaded trailer. The trailer's malfunction has caused significant congestion in the area. Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek alternative routes if possible.

"Traffic Movement Is Slow At Chheda Nagar Northbound Due To Loaded Trailer Breakdown", said Mumbai Traffic Police on X, formerly Twitter.

लोडेड ट्रेलर बिघाडामुळे छेडा नगर उत्तरेकडे वाहतूक संथ आहे.

— Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) July 23, 2024

