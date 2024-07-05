Mumbai Traffic Update: Slow Traffic on Vakola Bridge North Bound Due to Car and Truck Accident
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 5, 2024 05:13 PM2024-07-05T17:13:40+5:302024-07-05T17:14:10+5:30
Traffic on the northbound lanes of Vakola Bridge is moving slowly due to a car and truck accident, leading ...
Traffic on the northbound lanes of Vakola Bridge is moving slowly due to a car and truck accident, leading to significant congestion and delays during peak commuting hours.
"Traffic Movement Slow At Vakola Bridge North Bound Due To Car And Truck Accident", said Mumbai Traffic Police on X, formerly Twitter.
वाकोला ब्रिज चढणीला बेस्ट बस व ट्रक यांच्यात अपघात झाल्यामुळे उत्तरेकडे जाणारी वाहतूक संथ गतीने सुरु आहे. #MTPTrafficUpdates— Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) July 5, 2024
Traffic Movement Slow At Vakola Bridge North Bound Due To Car And Truck Accident .#MTPTrafficUpdates
Travelers intending to use the northbound lanes of Vakola Bridge are advised to plan their journey with potential traffic delays in mind. Meanwhile, commuters returning home from work may face inconvenience due to the current traffic conditions.