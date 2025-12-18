Mumbai Traffic Update: Vehicular Jam Reported Near Bandra Magistrate Court After Bomb Threat

Bandra and Esplanade Courts were put on high alert on Thursday after receiving a bomb threat via email. Mumbai Police immediately launched security checks and intensified precautionary measures at the premises, as per Mumbai Police. Following the alert, heavy traffic was reported in nearby areas towards Bandra railway station. As a precautionary measure, movement near the courts was restricted, leading to a vehicular jam on roads heading towards Bandra railway station. Commuters were advised to avoid the affected stretch and use alternate routes. Meanwhile, court proceedings were suspended and the affected court premises were evacuated to ensure the safety of advocates, staff, and visitors.

Mumbai police deployed bomb detection unit at the Bombay High Court premises which is located in the Fort area of South Mumbai. However, during the investigation no suspicious object was found. To trace the source of the threatening email, Mumbai Police launched a probe to identify the sender and determine the motive behind it.According to Mumbai Commissioner of Police, the bomb threat was issued over email to multiple courts and banks. Asserting that there was “no need to panic,” he assured that the police teams cleared and thoroughly inspected the threatened areas.Earlier in September this year, the High Court High Court proceedings were temporarily suspended after a bomb scare.