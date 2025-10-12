Mumbai Traffic Update: Vehicular Movement Slows at Andheri East JVLR Following Bus Accident

Traffic movement has slowed on the JVLR Road at Andheri East near Seepz Gate No. 03 (MIDC) in the northbound direction due to a bus accident, Mumbai Police reported on X. Commuters traveling through this stretch are likely to face delays as authorities work to manage the situation and clear the roadway. The police advisory urges drivers to exercise caution while navigating the affected area. Details regarding the accident, including the condition of the passengers or the cause, have not been released at this time. Taking to X Mumbai Traffic Police posted, "Traffic Movement Is Slow At Andheri East JVLR Road Seepz Gate No.03 (MIDC) North Bound Due To Bus Accident. #MTPTrafficUpdate"

बस अपघातामुळे अंधेरी पूर्व जे व्ही एल आर रोड सीप्झ गेट नं . ०३ (एम आय डी सी ) येथे उत्तरेकडे जाणारी वाहतूक संथ गतीने सुरू आहे.

