Mumbai Tragedy: Speeding Tanker Kills 25-Year-Old Model in Bandra

Mumbai witnessed another tragic hit-and-run case on Thursday, as 25-year-old model Shivani Singh lost her life in a horrific accident.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road in Bandra. Shivani and her friend were riding a motorcycle when a speeding water tanker collided with their vehicle. The impact was so severe that Shivani was thrown off the bike and came under the wheels of the tanker, sustaining critical injuries.

Passersby rushed her to the nearby Bhabha Hospital, but doctors declared her dead upon arrival. The tanker driver fled the scene immediately after the accident.

The Bandra police have registered a case against an unidentified individual and are analyzing CCTV footage from the area to identify the culprit. Shivani, a resident of Malad, was reportedly on her way to Bandra for some work when the tragic incident occurred.

Further investigations are underway.