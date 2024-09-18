Mumbai: Tragic Accident Claims Life on Anant Chaturdashi

In a tragic accident on Anant Chaturdashi afternoon, a collision between a truck and a Honda Activa resulted in the death of the Activa rider. The incident occurred near the VM Road junction. The truck driver, Indramani Baburao Verma (42), has been arrested under sections 281 and 106(1) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita.

On Anant Chaturdashi, Mumbai had heightened police security. Around 3:30 PM, as the traffic signal on VM Road turned green, the truck driver sped off aggressively. During this, Funden Khan (62), who was traveling to Ville Parle on his Honda Activa, was struck forcefully. Funden was run over by the truck's right front tire and the vehicle continued to drag him along. Despite being rushed to Cooper Hospital by police and local bystanders, Funden Khan was pronounced dead before his admission. The truck driver, Indramani Baburao Verma, has been taken into custody at the accident site.